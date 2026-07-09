Renton PD seeks help to ID suspect in July 1 hit-and-run

The Renton Police are requesting help in identifying the driver of this vehicle in a hit-and-run road-rage collision. Photo provided by Renton Police Department

The Renton Police are requesting help in identifying the suspect in a hit-and-run road-rage collision.

At about 11:45 on July 1, the driver of a silver Ford F-150 allegedly intentionally struck a motorcycle in the 2200 block of Maple Valley Highway before fleeing westbound. The truck is believed to be a 2009–2014 Ford F-150 STX extended cab with chrome step rails and a tonneau cover over the bed.

The driver of the vehicle is wanted for investigation of Vehicular Assault and Hit and Run.

The police ask if anyone recognizes this truck or knows who was driving it, please contact Sgt. Ray Gorajewski at rgorajewski@rentonwa.gov and reference Case #26-5139.