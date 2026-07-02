Renton Regional Fire Authority engineer recognized

A Renton Regional Fire Authority (Renton RFA) engineer was recognized for his Emergency Medical Services (EMS) instruction throughout the region.

The King County EMS Advisory Committee recognized Bryan Estibal for the more than 50 hours he spent developing high-level EMS instruction best practices to present to Competency Based Training instructors from across King County during evaluator training.

“Bryan’s commitment to strengthening EMS instruction reflects the professionalism and dedication we value across our organization,” Dan Alexander, Deputy Chief of EMS, Health and Safety at Renton RFA said. “King County’s EMS system is recognized far beyond our region for its exceptional standard of care, and for Bryan’s work to stand out in that environment is something we are extremely proud of.”

Estibal was invited to the front of the room and recognized by King County EMS Division Director Michele Plorde. The award does not have an official name and this is the first time the King County EMS Advisory Committee has presented it.

“The committee wasn’t looking for someone to present the award to – they decided creating the award was necessary to recognize the immense work Bryan did and the impact it will have on training in our region going forward, which is already known as the best in the world,” Renton RFA Communications Manager Katie Lewis said. “So it’s pretty unique.”

The Renton RFA serves the communities of Renton, Fire District 25 and Fire District 40, an area of 38 square miles and more than 138,000 members.

“His work supports consistent, effective instruction for EMS providers,” Renton RFA said. “Renton Regional Fire Authority is proud of Estibal’s work and the positive impact it continues to have on EMS training, evaluation, and patient care throughout King County.”