Employee assaulted with bat | Police Blotter

Indecent exposure: At 12:33 p.m. June 11 in the 700 block of Rainier Avenue South, an officer was dispatched for a report of a lewd subject. A female victim reported that a male exposed himself to her while she shopped in a store. She immediately left the area and went for help. The officer determined that if the suspect is identified, probable cause exists for an indecent exposure arrest.

Vehicle struck by gunfire: At 9:35 p.m. June 12 in the 700 block of Logan Avenue North, officers responded to a non-injury shooting. The reporting party stated they saw two black SUVs, and one suspect exited a vehicle and fired several shots toward another vehicle. The second SUV sideswiped the victims’ vehicle while attempting to turn, and the reporting party’s vehicle was also struck by gunfire. Officers located 19 shell casings and determined the occupants of an unknown vehicle were the intended targets, not the reporting victims. The case was forwarded to investigations for drive-by shooting, reckless endangerment and hit-and-run.

Assault and robbery: At 8:11 p.m. June 14 at Lake Washington Boulevard North and North Southport Drive, officers responded to a physical assault in progress. Officers located a victim near a bus stop with visible injuries to his face and head. The victim reported he asked four males in an older brown vehicle for a ride, which provoked one occupant to fight him. After the victim fought off the first attacker, the others exited the vehicle, assaulted him, pistol-whipped him, stole his shoes and fled. First responders treated the victim and transported him to a local hospital. The case is under investigation for first-degree robbery, third-degree theft and second-degree assault.

Assault investigation: On June 17, the department received a referral from Adult Protective Services to investigate an alleged assault that occurred in Renton. No further information is available for release at this time.

Employee assaulted with bat: At 1:23 p.m. June 17 in the 500 block of Stevens Avenue Southwest, officers were dispatched to a fight involving about six people at an apartment complex. An apartment employee reported the incident began when he asked three male residents to move their vehicle, which was parked in a fire lane and blocking a garbage truck. The residents became confrontational, and when the employee later returned outside, one suspect began hitting him and another struck him with a baseball bat. The victim suffered visible head injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Officers arrested one suspect for second-degree assault and booked him into the King County Jail.