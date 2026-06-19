Renton is your water destination for the summer

The Cedar River Trail follows along the river, allowing for many access points to get into safe parts of the river.

Paddleboarding in south Lake Washington and parts of the Cedar River are a great way to beat the summer heat in Renton.

Summer is here and so is the heat, but what are some of the best ways to get out in the Renton sun? In my humble opinion, it is out on the water.

Blessed with the Cedar River, which leads into Lake Washington, Renton is a south King County destination for summer water activities, from swimming to floating to kayaking to paddleboarding to even renting a jet ski – this town has got the goods.

Some of the finest swimming spots are along the Cedar River, going nearly 20 miles inland – the Cedar River Trail is your guide to find the best spots. There are a few things to keep in mind, however:

• The river has changed dramatically since the December 2025 floods, with ripped out trees, loose sediment and even shifted riverbeds in some parts.

• Parking can be tricky but there are different parks and spaces along the river that offer spots like the Cedar River Trailhead near SE 216TH Pl. in Maple Valley, spaces along westbound SR-169 leading into Renton, Ron Regis Park, Maplewood Roadside Park, Riverview Park, Cedar River Park, Liberty Park and Cedar River Trail Park.

• The weather may be hot but the water may still be too cold in spots. Always swim with a friend and wearing proper safety gear.

Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park is also a popular destination for swimming, just remember that there are no lifeguards on duty. Keep up with the bacteria levels for local lake beaches at kingcounty.gov.

If fresh lake or river water is not your thing, consider making a visit to Henry Moses Aquatic Center at 1719 Maple Valley Hwy. where the City of Renton offers a lap pool, lazy river, wave pool, water slides, water walking, exercise classes and more. Check out rentonwa.gov/Government/Departments-and-Offices/Parks-and-Recreation/Things-To-Do/Henry-Moses-Aquatic-Center to get the latest rates and summer 2026 schedules.

For those who wish to explore and recreate in the waters of south Lake Washington, there is a boon of opportunities, even for those who may not have their own water sport equipment.

The Renton Rowing Center (located at 1060 Nishiwaki Lane) offers hourly rentals for single kayaks, stand up paddleboards and tandem kayaks. Open Wednesday through Monday, reservations are open now at rentonrowingcenter.org/rentals.

Not too far away, the Dockside Market (located at 1053 Lake Washington Blvd. N.) also offers hourly rentals for stand up paddleboards, single kayaks and tandem kayaks. The Dockside Market also offers lake apparel and other essentials to keep you out on the water as long as you would like, including sunglasses, hats, sunscreen, comfortable water attire and more. To learn more, visit dockanddrink.com/dockside-market.

If speed is more your game, Ohana Kai Watersports offers boat and jet ski rentals right on the lake. Located at 1053 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Ohana Kai has a bit more requirements for hourly rentals, to learn more visit southport.ohanakaiwatersports.com.