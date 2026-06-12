Richard Norman | Obit

Published June 12, 2026

Richard Allen Norman

August 2, 1934- May 16, 2026

We mourn the loss of Richard A. Norman, a remarkable man who filled many roles in our lives: father, stepfather, grandfather, and great grandfather. He embraced each role with unwavering character and grace. He helped in building a family bound not just by blood, but by love. His legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched and the family he nurtured across generations.

Born in Seattle on August 2nd, 1934, Richard spent his working years as a Machinist / Mechanic: first in the Marine Corps, then as his profession. Those who knew him remember him most for being an aficionado of classic cars, a master woodworker, an avid bridge and cribbage player as well as grill master,

Richard, after many years working at Metro in Tukwila, in 1980, met Marcia Brooks. They married in March of 1987.

He is survived by his sons David and Daniel Norman, stepson and daughter-in-law John and Tricia Brooks, stepdaughter Heather Brooks and former daughter-in-law Shelley Hansen. He was preceded in death by Sandra L Norman and Marcia Norman.

He is also survived by grandchildren: Erin Norman, Ryan and Rhiannon Norman, Rebecca North, Ali and Loren Bates, Spenser and Jessica Brooks, Maria and Josh Wright, Sasha Brooks, Adeline and Sylvie Denton; and by his great-grandchildren Dorothy Bates and Lucian Stratton.

Donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the Catholic Community Services (CCS) Thurston County Senior Transport Program.

Checks Payable to: Catholic Community Services of Western Washington

Mailing Address; 100 23rd Ave S; Seattle, WA 98144-2302

Please write “In memory of Richard Norman – Thurston Senior Transport Program” in the memo line. Tax ID: 91-1585652

Services will be held on Thursday, July 30th, 2026 @ 11 a.m. at Centralia Community Church of God. 3320 Borst Ave., Centralia, WA 98531