Electric motorcycle collision | Renton Police Blotter

Car break-in: At 9 a.m. May 15 in the 600 block of Duvall Avenue Northeast, a resident report that someone broke into their car.

Tire stabbed: At 11:45 a.m. May 17 in the 400 block of Renton Center Way Southwest, a person reported someone had stabbed the front tire of their vehicle.

Soda shoplifting: At 3:57 p.m. May 18 in the 1600 block of Northeast 30th Street, officers responded to a report of two people shopliftting $4.50 worth of soda.

Gas siphoned from vehicle: At 10:47 p.m. May 18 in the 17700 block of 105th Place Southeast, a person reported someone punctured his gas tank and siphoned the gas out. There are no known suspects.

Electric motorcycle collision: At 5:59 p.m. May 19 at the intersection of Northeast 12th Street and Lynnwood Avenue Northeast, officers responded to an injury collision between an electric motorcycle and a vehicle. An investigation showed that the motorcycle driver left the sidewalk without stopping and proceeded through the intersection, which caused the collision. The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries.

Assault by boyfriend: At 5:18 p.m. May 26 in the 400 block of Olympia Avenue Northeast, officers responded to a report of a victim stating she was assaulted by her boyfriend a week ago. Officers interviewed the victim, suspect and multiple witnesses, and the suspect was arrested for second-degree assault and booked into jail.

Illegal drug use: At 11:24 p.m. May 23, an officer spotted two individuals consuming suspected illegal drugs. One of the suspects had a warrant and was booked into jail, while the other was issued a citation.

Backpack stolen: At 9:30 a.m. May 26 in the 300 block of Renton Center Way Southwest, a victim reported their backpack was stolen.

Gunpoint robbery: At 11:17 p.m. May 26 in the 11500 block of Southeast 168th Street, officers responded to a robbery. The victim stated that a male entered the store, pointed a gun at him and demanded cash from the register. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Armed robbery: At 11:37 p.m. May 26 in the 20 block of Southwest 7th Street, officers responded to an armed robbery. The victim stated that a male entered the store with a gun, walked behind the counter and demanded money. He took what was in the till and fled the scene. Officers are reviewing surveillance video, and the investigation is ongoing.