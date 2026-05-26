Man faces 26 years for 2022 bar shooting

A man who was initially charged with murder, but pleaded and had his charge amended to assault, faces 26 years in prison for the murder of a man outside Cheers Bar and Grill in Renton.

On May 20, Kendale Jimerson, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree assault, one count of second-degree robbery and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Jimerson’s charges stem from a July 9, 2022, incident outside the Cheers Bar and Grill in Renton, where he fatally shot Aaron Rashshaud Coe, who was Jimerson’s cousin, according to court documents.

A second man allegedly involved, Devaughn Dorsey, is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting incident, but his case is currently going through the court process.

Jimerson was initially charged with second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, but according to court documents, pursuant to plea negotiations and input of the victims, Jimerson entered a Barr-Zhao plea of guilty, which amended his charges.

According to the Washington Defender Association, a Barr-Zhao plea of guilty allows an accused person to plead guilty to amended charges for which there is no factual basis, as long as there is a factual basis for the original charge, and the plea is made knowingly and voluntarily.

Documents state that Jimerson has the maximum offender score for all his charges, with four adult felony convictions and two juvenile felony convictions, and that all sentences for his charges are to run consecutively. Based on his offender score, his sentencing range is between 252 and 320 months — between 21 and 26 years.

Jimerson and the prosecution have agreed to recommend that he serve 320 months in prison.

Jimerson’s sentencing is scheduled for June 5.

According to a GoFundMe for Coe, Coe was a father of six who worked as a barber and before his death, he recently obtained his CDL and was a truck driver. Coe’s GoFundMe says that he wanted bigger and better things for himself and his family. Additionally, his GoFundMe states that Coe was extremely loved and he will be forever missed.

“He was a dependant friend and a very hard worker,” his GoFundMe states. “He was constantly trying to achieve more and grow to be a better person. He always made people laugh and was known for being so funny.”

Details of the case

According to documents, at approximately 1:37 a.m., on July 9 2022, officers were dispatched to Cheers Bar and Grill for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they located Coe, who had a gunshot wound to his abdomen, and blood coming from both of his ears. Despite efforts by medical personnel, Coe died.

Documents state that video footage captured Jimerson and Dorsey entering the bar at about 1:32 a.m., where they greeted Coe, and the three then walked out of the establishment at 1:34 a.m.

Documents state that video footage then captured Dorsey pushing Coe to the ground, before a muzzle flash is seen, but the actual shooting was not captured. Video then captured Jimerson and Dorsey running from the scene.

One witness spoke to police and said he saw someone, who was wearing the same clothes as Jimerson on video, pull out a gun and shoot Coe in the chest.