What’s going on around Renton? | May 21 edition

May 21

The 11th annual Renton Career Fair at Renton Technical College: Dress professionally, prepare your pitch, bring copies of your resume and connect with employers and build valuable networking opportunities for your career. This is your opportunity to meet face-to-face with hundreds of eager employers in Renton. Day Two on Thursday, May 21, focuses on healthcare occupations. Register now at gorenton.com/frm/job-seekers-registration-2026-612. Located at 3000 Northeast 4th Street.

Café Vets: Monthly gathering of veterans and guests for coffee and refreshments hosted by Renton American Legion Post 19 and Auxiliary Unit 19 on the third Thursday of every month (except December) from 10 a.m. to noon. Come for coffee, camaraderie and goodies. Legion membership is not a requirement, though most veterans are eligible for membership. Post Service Officer will be on hand, in case someone needs assistance with a VA claim. No agenda, just veterans getting together with other veterans and their friends. Post Hall is in the Renton Highlands, under the water tower (3224 Northeast 12th Street).

May 25

Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park: Be part of the City of Renton this Memorial Day at 1 p.m. to honor U.S. military veterans and reflect together as a community. Do you have a special U.S. military veteran you’d like to honor? The city’s tribute to U.S. military veterans, an engraved tile program, offers a meaningful way to recognize their service and legacy at the park. Visit rentonwa.gov to learn more. Located at 1000 South 3rd Street.

June 2

Renton Farmers Market 25th Season Opening Day at Piazza Park: The farmers market returns to Piazza Park this year, and will be every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. through Sept. 29. Shop local farmers and vendors, enjoy live music and get some sage advice from WSU’s Master Gardeners. Parking available a block away in the city garage. Located at South 3rd Street and Logan Avenue South.

June 9

The Renton American Legion Fred Hancock Post 19: The Renton American Legion Fred Hancock Post 19 meets the second Tuesday of every month, except July and August, at 7 p.m. at the Post Hall, 3224 NE 12th Street, in the Renton Highlands, under the water tower. All veterans welcome. Most vets eligible for membership. America’s premier patriotic veterans organization and the prime driver of the original G.I. Bill, the Legion focuses on service to veterans and has influenced considerable social change in America, won hundreds of benefits for veterans, and produced many important programs for the community, children and youth.

June 10

Fairwood Market Night at Northwood Middle School: The Market Night is back with the theme “Folklife Festival” celebrating culture and heritage. From 4-8 p.m., the Market Night takes place every second Wednesday of the the summer and fall, with vendors and performers making it a fun time out with family and friends. Each month has a different theme: July 8, Heroes Event (Veterans and First Responders); Aug. 12, Art Under The Stars; Sept. 9, Blast Into The Future (STEM and Tech); Oct. 14, Day of the Dead. Located at 17007 Southeast 184th Street.

Saturdays

The Table: A Free Community Meal at Luther’s Table: In partnership with Reach Meal Coalition and Sustainable Renton, all are welcome to this no sign-up, no cost warm meal from 8-10 a.m. while connecting with neighbors and community members. Volunteers are welcome to help with meal preparation, cooking, set-up, serving meals, welcoming guests, clean-up, sorting and prepping ingredients for future meals. Located at 419 South 2nd Street.

Renton Parkrun at Cedar River Trail: This weekly 5K community event takes place every Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Cedar River Trail trailhead by the I-405 overpass. This free event does require registration but is meant to be a fun event where walkers, joggers, runners, volunteers and spectators can come together. For more information, visit parkruns.us/renton/ and the exact coordinates of the event are 47.4802N, -122.199W.

Have a Renton-related event coming up? Want to submit your own photo to be featured with the calendar? Email baileyjo.josie@rentonreporter.com to submit a Renton-based public event or photo to be included in our weekly events.