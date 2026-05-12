Man sentenced for 2025 Renton shooting

A 19-year-old man who was involved in an incident where police were fired upon and who shot another man in a separate incident was sentenced to 12 months in jail.

On April 24, a King County Superior Court Judge sentenced Diego Corona, 19, of Renton, to 12 months in jail for the crimes of second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. These charges stem from a May 8, 2025, incident in which Corona and others assaulted a man and then Corona shot him.

According to court documents, Corona pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm on April 1. As part of that plea, one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm was dismissed, as he was initially charged with two counts of that charge.

Additionally, as part of that plea, a separate case in which Corona was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm on May 23, 2023, was dismissed. That case was related to an April 13, 2025, incident in which Corona was in a vehicle and it was shot at, resulting in his 15-year-old brother, Noah Corona, dying.

Diego Corona’s sentencing recommendation from his defense counsel states that in that incident, Diego Corona was holding his brother in his arms after he was shot, and found a pistol in Noah Corona’s pocket. Documents state that Diego Corona then put the pistol in the trunk of the car to avoid officers focusing on the firearm instead of medical care for Noah Corona.

Regarding the May 8, 2025, incident where Corona shot a man, he was arrested for that on May 9, but before he was arrested, a passenger in the car allegedly shot at Valley SWAT. Following this, he was shot and lost a finger, according to documents. Corona was not charged with any crimes for that incident.

According to Corona’s sentence recommendation, he plans to turn his life around after incarceration by removing tattoos, getting a job in the trades and leaving Renton to get a fresh start.

Details of the incidents

According to documents, at 9:19 p.m. May 8, officers received a 911 phone call from an individual stating that he had been shot in the 600 block of Queen Avenue North. The caller was an 18-year-old male.

The injured man told officers that his leg and chest hurt, prompting officers to cut his clothes and discover that he had been shot in the upper right thigh and the center of his abdomen. Officers located 9mm shell casings near the injured man, documents state.

According to documents, the injured man told officers that he had arrived at the location with his cousin when three to four subjects approached him. The injured man then told officers that the subjects began beating him up before someone in the group produced a black handgun and shot him twice.

Another witness told officers that one of the men in the group was Corona, who went by the nickname “Suerte.” Documents state that the witness saw Corona armed with a black handgun with an extended magazine.

The witness said he saw Corona holding a black firearm while he struck the injured man in the face; that the witness said he then saw Corona intentionally point and discharge the black handgun twice; and that after being shot, the injured man dropped to the ground, according to documents.

The witness stated that he knew Corona was associated with the local gang, “Barrios King Locos,” otherwise known as BKL. The witness said that the injured man had previously been associated with BKL. The witness said that Corona mentioned something to the effect of, “You cannot simply leave BKL unless you go to jail or die,” documents state.

The next day, officers contacted Corona’s mother and asked when Corona would be home so they could speak with him about his brother’s homicide. Documents state that Corona met with officers at his home, and he briefly spoke with officers, but agreed to meet with them the following week.

According to documents, Corona was then picked up from his home by a Cadillac, prompting officers to follow the vehicle so they could arrest him.

“As SWAT moved in to arrest Diego, individuals from within the Cadillac fired at police officers, who subsequently returned fire, striking at least one individual,” documents state. “Diego was then taken into custody by officers at the scene.”