Person jumps in ravine to avoid gunfire | Renton police blotter

Customers fighting: At 5:55 p.m. March 29 in the 700 block of Rainier Avenue South, officers were dispatched to an assault report at the location for two customers who were recently involved in a physical altercation inside the store, but they were no longer actively fighting. Officers concluded that one of the subjects was intoxicated, determined to be the main aggressor, and the other was defending herself. No one wanted to be a victim, no injuries to be treated, so the case was closed.

Domestic assault: At 9:17 p.m. March 29 in the 200 block of Main Avenue South, officers were dispatched to a physical domestic assault. The reporting party stated that her boyfriend had choked her during an argument. The officer established probable cause to arrest the male suspect for second-degree assault by strangling his girlfriend, interfering with the reporting of a domestic violence incident by taking the phone of the victim away from her to prevent her from calling 911, and for exposing a minor to a domestic violence crime by committing a domestic violence crime in front of a minor child (there was a 3-year old present). Officers booked the subject into King County Jail.

Alleged stabbing: At 9:52 p.m. March 31 in the 400 block of South 43rd Street, officers were dispatched to the hospital located at the address. Hospital staff reported they were treating a male patient who walked in and claimed he had been stabbed somewhere in Renton. Officers interviewed the victim, who claimed he was walking on South 2nd Street near Renton High School when he was jumped and stabbed. He did not see who stabbed him or what he was stabbed with. The victim had no injuries consistent with being recently stabbed and was somewhat uncooperative during the interview. It was unclear what occurred. There is no suspect information or probable cause, and the case will be turned over to investigations.

Person jumps in ravine to avoid gunfire: At 7:20 p.m. March 31 in the 300 block of Taylor Avenue Northwest, officers were dispatched for a non-injury shooting and other calls for sounds of gunshots at the location that occurred in the parking lot. Several witnesses described hearing gunshots, and two suspects were seen as well as a vehicle in which the suspects fled. The license plate helped officers determine it was a listed stolen vehicle. As officers arrived, one male subject came up from a ravine on the side of the property claiming to be a victim. The victim did not want to cooperate with the investigation, but claimed he was simply just sitting in his car when an unknown male wearing a ski mask approached his vehicle and started shooting at him. He got out, ran away and jumped into the ravine, where he was ultimately located by police. He denied having any affiliation with the suspects and had no clue who would have done this to him. The victim’s vehicle had several bullet holes in it and was seized for evidence. No suspects were located and this case has been turned over to investigations.

Juvenile jumped: At 12:00 p.m. April 1 near Lindbergh High School, officers were dispatched for reports of a group of 50 or more juveniles that had been fighting at a park near the school. Patrol units arrived in the area and did not find any activity. Patrol units then responded to Lindbergh High School and located two victims in the nurse’s office with minor injuries. The victims stated they were sitting around at the north trail area, just off campus from Lindbergh High School, when two vehicles pulled up and approximately 10 suspects jumped them. One suspect was in the security office of the school, and officers were able to find probable cause to arrest him, and he was booked for fourth-degree assault charges. Other suspects were not located. The case has been forwarded to investigations for further review.