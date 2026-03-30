Person fatally shot on Renton-Issaquah Road

A person was fatally shot the afternoon of March 27 near Renton on Renton-Issaquah Road.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), at about 2:40 p.m. March 27 in the 16400 block of Southeast Renton-Issaquah Road, the King County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting. The KCSO reported that one person died.

According to the KCSO, its Major Crimes Unit has taken the lead on the case. There are no arrests at this time, and the case remains an open investigation.