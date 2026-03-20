New RapidRide bus line to improve service in South King County

The I Line will go live in 2027, better connecting South King County from north to south. Image courtesy of King County Metro

Tatcha is a frequent rider on King County Metro, staying safe and sound in the shoulder bag of Chris C.A. of Renton. C.A. uses the monthly PugetPass on an ORCA card to use public transit. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing

Community members Arya Nguyen and Prem Subedi were part of the groundbreaking event after speaking to the crowd about their experiences using King County Metro. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing

Groundbreaking of the RapidRide I Line in Renton with community members Arya Nguyen and Prem Subedi, Metro General Manager Michelle Allison, State Rep. David Hackney, Auburn Deputy Mayor Tracy Taylor-Turner, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph, Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone, King County Councilmembers Steffanie Fain and Pete von Reichbauer, King County Executive Girmay Zahilay, State Rep. Debra Entenman and Renton Councilmember Valerie O’Halloran. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing

King County Metro has broken ground on the construction of the RapidRide I Line, a 17-mile bus route that will replace Route 160, making public transit faster and more frequent in South King County.

On March 19 at the South Renton Park and Ride — near the future site of the new Renton Transit Center — several community leaders, members, partners and transit riders (including some small canines) attended the event, with complimentary Boon Boona Coffee, specially made Macadon macarons, ORCA cardholders, lanyards and more.

Metro General Manager Michelle Allison spoke to the crowd, along with King County Executive Girmay Zahilay, King County Councilmember Steffanie Fain, Auburn Deputy Mayor Tracy Taylor-Turner, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph, Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone, community representative Prem Subedi and community youth representative Arya Nguyen.

Subedi and Nguyen are currently students at University of Washington who use Metro public transit.

“Today’s groundbreaking reflects years of collaboration between King County, our cities, and community partners,” said Fain. “Transforming Route 160 into the RapidRide I Line will bring more frequent, reliable service and strengthen connections between Renton, Kent and Auburn — making it easier for people across South King County to reach work, school and essential services.”

The opening of the I Line, which is expected to go live in 2027, will will improve South King County’s transportation running north and south by connecting the major transit hubs between Auburn, Kent and Renton. This includes the F Line, future Sound Transit Stride S1 Line service, Sound Transit buses, Sounder Train and local bus services.

“Renton expects nearly 20,000 new jobs in the coming years, and services like the I Line offer ways to accommodate that increase in our workforce,” said Pavone.

The I Line buses will run every 10 minutes during peak hours and every 15 minutes throughout the rest of the day. Metro expects that riders will travel “26 percent faster during the morning commute and nearly 30 percent faster during the evening commute, reducing travel times and improving reliability.”

“Projects like the RapidRide I Line are about connecting people to opportunity. For Kent residents, this new service will provide faster, more reliable transit to jobs, schools, and services across South King County,” said Kent Mayor Dana Ralph.

There are also plans for 82 new RapidRide stations, new or improved crosswalks, mid-block crossings, curb ramp and sidewalks.

Auburn Deputy Mayor Tracy Taylor-Turner said: “The I-Line will be the first RapidRide route to serve Auburn and connect our downtown and northern business and residential districts with key destinations both within our community and to our neighboring cities of Kent and Renton.”

The project is supported by nearly $80 million in federal funding through the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Grant Program, along with more than $19 million in additional federal grants, $27.5 million in state funding and $47.5 million in Metro funds, totaling $174 million.