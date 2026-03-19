Renton saw multiple crimes decrease in 2025

The Renton Police Department reports that various crime rates decreased in 2025, and in 2026, it is adding nine new officers.

On March 2, RPD Chief Jon Schuldt shared a report with the Public Safety Committee detailing how 2025 went for the department. Schuldt cited that car thefts are down 42%, car prowls are down 38%, assaults are down 17%, and firearm assaults are down 24%.

According to the report, various crimes against persons declined, while one increased slightly.

• Assault: 2024 saw 606 cases; 2025 saw 500.

• Robbery: 2024 saw 95 cases; 2025 saw 75.

• Assaults with a firearm: 2024 saw 66 cases; 2025 saw 50.

• Murder/manslaughter: 2024 saw 6 cases; 2025 saw 5.

• Assaults with a weapon: 2024 saw 47 cases; 2025 saw 55.

Regarding property crime, every category was lower in 2025.

• Theft: 2024 saw 949 cases; 2025 saw 755.

• Motor vehicle theft: 2024 saw 956 cases; 2025 saw 545.

• Malicious mischief: 2024 saw 702 cases; 2025 saw 528.

• Car prowls: 2024 saw 676 cases; 2025 saw 417.

• Shoplifting: 2024 saw 675 cases; 2025 saw 479.

• Commercial burglary: 2024 saw 313 cases; 2025 saw 157.

• Residential burglary: 2024 saw 132 cases; 2025 saw 100.

“While this reflects a nationwide trend, our officers and detectives remain tenacious,” RPD Deputy Chief Ryan Rutledge said. “We rely heavily on a data-driven response to crime, meaning we carefully monitor where crimes are reported and their types. We then focus our proactive patrols on that area.”

Regarding why crime is down, Rutledge said it’s difficult to attribute a single cause to any crime trend. Notably, Rutledge said that the department’s calls for service decreased in 2025. In 2025, the department received 65,523 calls for service, and in 2024, it received 67,406.

According to the report, the department received 661 life-threatening calls for service; 14,537 in-progress felony calls for service; 28,484 higher-priority not-in-progress calls; and 23,577 non-in-progress calls. According to the report, the department has an average response time of four minutes and 23 minutes.

Technology

Rutledge said that in addition to the crime trends, he’s happy with the department’s new tools to fight crime following the Renton City Council’s approval of a technology package. Rutledge said the department now has a real-time tech center that will use advanced tools to solve and respond to crimes.

As part of the real-time tech center, the department has a drone that provides aerial intelligence before officers arrive on scene, and a DeDrone Rapid Response Trailer that detects and tracks unauthorized drones to safeguard public events. Additionally, the department now has upgraded body cameras that offer instant translation to better serve non-English-speaking residents.

Staffing

In 2026, the department will also add nine new officers, with a possible five more after approval to participate in House Bill 2015 legislation that allows cities to fund new officers through a 0.1% sales tax and a state grant. Rutledge said that with the nine new positions approved for 2026, the department is currently authorized for 141 sworn officers and 37 professional staff.

Rutledge said that, like other law enforcement agencies, staffing remains a challenge, but with the newly approved positions, the department will focus on its recruiting efforts. Rutledge said the department needs to focus on educating candidates about what it offers. He added that if someone is interested, the department would like to speak with them, and they can reach a recruiter through the department’s website.