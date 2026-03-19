Hazen High School employee accused of sex crime

A Tukwila man, who is an employee at Hazen High School in Renton, has been accused of sexual misconduct involving a minor.

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at 5:30 p.m. March 17, Renton detectives arrested the 36-year-old man and Hazen High School employee on suspicion of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual contact with a minor. RPD stated that the suspect was booked into jail on the evening of March 17, and his bail was set at $20,000 with the condition that he have no contact with minors.

According to RPD, the suspect will have his second court appearance on March 20.

RPD stated that the Renton School District has been notified of the arrest.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or who believes they may have been a victim to contact Detective Liberty Billingsley at lbillingsley@rentonwa.gov.

The Renton Reporter will update this story as developments arise.